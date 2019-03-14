Key moments in Arizona's 2018-19 basketball season

Oct 17: Arizona announces that freshman forward Omar Thielemans is leaving the team after he did not play in the Red-Blue scrimmage for what UA coach Sean Miller said were “personal reasons.”

Oct. 30: Chase Jeter does not play in exhibition against Western New Mexico because of an apparent ankle injury.

Nov. 7: Ira Lee does not play in UA’s opener with Houston Baptist after his August arrest on super extreme DUI and other charges in August.

Nov. 19: Arizona records its biggest win of the season, coming back from a 10-point second-half deficit to beat Iowa State 71-66 in the first round of the Maui Invitational. Forward Ryan Luther breaks a finger in the win.

Nov. 20: UA takes a 45-37 halftime lead over third-ranked Gonzaga, but winds up losing 91-74.

Nov. 27: Miller announces the signing of four well-regarded recruits with a mixture of excitement, pride and defiance. The class, which also includes a non-binding commitment from Zeke Nnaji, is rated No. 1 in the class of 2019.

Dec. 9: Miller lights into the Wildcats for about 15 minutes after the Wildcats fail to stop Alabama from collecting some key offensive rebounds in a 76-73 loss in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Dec. 15: Arizona’s 52-game home nonconference streak comes to an end in 58-49 loss to Baylor. The Bears clobber the Wildcats 50-19 in rebounding.

Dec. 20: Justin Coleman's go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:03 left gives the Wildcats a 70-68 win over UC Davis at home.

Dec. 31: Coleman separates his shoulder in practice and plays only four minutes against Colorado on Jan. 3.

Jan. 9: Lee scores four points in the final 23 seconds to help Arizona hang on for a 75-70 win at Stanford.

Jan. 13: Sophomore forward Emmanuel Akot tells coaches he is quitting the team.

Jan. 19: Chase Jeter takes a hard fall under the basket against Oregon State, injures his back and misses the next two games.

Jan. 26: Arizona gets blown out 90-69 at UCLA, two days after losing 80-57 at USC. It’s the first time Arizona has lost two straight games by more than 20 points since the 1982-83 season.

Feb. 6: Arizona announces it will moved to fire assistant coach Mark Phelps, who was reportedly involved in an NCAA issue regarding the academics of former UA recruit Shareef O’Neal.

Feb. 9: Robert Franks scores 31 points while making 7 of 9 3-pointers to lead 11th-place Washington State to a 69-55 win over Arizona at McKale Center.

Feb. 21: Arizona snaps its seven-game losing streak by beating last-place Cal 76-51 at McKale Center.

Feb. 28: Devonaire Doutrive hits a buzzer-beating put-back basket to beat Oregon State in Corvallis.

Saturday: Arizona loses its fifth home game, 74-62 to Arizona State on Senior Day. Miller gives an emotional postgame speech, telling fans “It has been an amazing honor to coach in McKale Center for the last 10 years.”

Wednesday: The Wildcats are the first team eliminated from the Pac-12 Tournament, losing 78-65 to USC.