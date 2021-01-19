Scheduling change means UA, ASU will meet twice in five-day span

Doubling up its ASU games means the last scheduled game as of now on UA’s schedule is a Feb. 27 home date with Washington. So far Arizona has a postponed game at Oregon to make up and also still has a nonconference spot open but it is possible the Ducks might be asked to play UA and/or ASU twice during the Feb. 11-13 weekend that the Ducks are already scheduled to visit Arizona.

That precedent of replacing a postponed home game with a second road contest in a series has already been set. Oregon is being asked to play at UCLA twice, Jan. 28 and Feb. 1, during a long weekend in Los Angeles while also playing USC in between.

Of course, even if the Wildcats get in that second game with Oregon before the last week of the regular season, chances are good that there will be others to make up by then.

Arizona has reported no COVID-19 issues itself but had six nonconference games moved or postponed while its Dec. 2 opener against Colorado was moved to Dec. 28 and its Dec. 19 game at Stanford was moved to Santa Cruz, California, before Oregon backed out last week.