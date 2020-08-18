'Scheduling limbo' presenting Wildcats with more questions than answers

At this point, they don’t have much to talk about.

“I think everybody, all of college basketball, is kind of in a scheduling limbo right now,” Reynolds said. “You just don’t know what to do.”

It isn’t clear whether UA will be on the hook for the nearly six-figure guarantees it pays each single-game nonconference opponent such as Cal Baptist and LMU (who are contracted to receive $90,000 each).

However, if the Pac-12 remains the only major conference to pull its teams out of pre-New Year’s play, it is likely that its “force majeure” clauses — in which neither party is held liable if an event is canceled for reasons neither can control — would not apply because the games were not canceled across the board.

Then again, maybe nobody will play until January. Gavitt said this week the NCAA will announce by mid-September if the season would start on time Nov. 10 or face a “short-term” delay. A tentative start date must be known next month because teams are normally allowed to start full-length practices six weeks before games begin.