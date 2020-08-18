You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'Scheduling limbo' presenting Wildcats with more questions than answers
Arizona basketball

'Scheduling limbo' presenting Wildcats with more questions than answers

121519-spt-ua bk-p28.jpg

UA’s Ira Lee gets swarmed by Gonzaga defenders during their game last season. This year’s rematch will be postponed, if not canceled.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star 2019

When Pac-12 school CEOs voted last week to ban all sports competition until January, they not only surprised some of their own basketball programs but also shook up the rest of the sport.

As of now, only teams from the Pac-12 and Ivy League are not being allowed to play basketball until at least January, leaving even more questions in a sport that has already begun limited preseason workouts at many schools.

Since the Pac-12’s announcement, NCAA senior VP of basketball Dan Gavitt has discussed playing regional basketball bubbles in November and December — presumably without Pac-12 schools, although Colorado coach Tad Boyle said he hopes the conference would reconsider its January mandate if safe early season events can be put together.

ESPN Events, which runs a number of made-for-TV early season events has had holes shot in every one of its events that signed up a Pac-12 team. That includes the NIT Season Tip-Off, which was scheduled to include Arizona, and the Wooden Legacy, which included Arizona last season and was scheduled to include UCLA this season.

Meanwhile, Gonzaga suddenly saw its games with Arizona and two other Pac-12 teams open up while Baylor saw its game with Oregon in the Dec. 19 “Pac-12 Coast-to-Coast Challenge” disappear. The Zags and Bears decided to play each other instead.

And locally, all this has kept Ryan Reynolds’ phone buzzing. As UA’s director of basketball operations and chief scheduler, Reynolds said he’s heard from ESPN Events officials about the NIT situation, while Gonzaga and previously scheduled home opponents such as Cal Baptist and Loyola Marymount have been in touch.

At this point, they don’t have much to talk about.

“I think everybody, all of college basketball, is kind of in a scheduling limbo right now,” Reynolds said. “You just don’t know what to do.”

It isn’t clear whether UA will be on the hook for the nearly six-figure guarantees it pays each single-game nonconference opponent such as Cal Baptist and LMU (who are contracted to receive $90,000 each).

However, if the Pac-12 remains the only major conference to pull its teams out of pre-New Year’s play, it is likely that its “force majeure” clauses — in which neither party is held liable if an event is canceled for reasons neither can control — would not apply because the games were not canceled across the board.

Then again, maybe nobody will play until January. Gavitt said this week the NCAA will announce by mid-September if the season would start on time Nov. 10 or face a “short-term” delay. A tentative start date must be known next month because teams are normally allowed to start full-length practices six weeks before games begin.

“We recognize that we are living and operating in an uncertain time, and it is likely that mid-September will be just the first milestone for many important decisions pertaining to the regular season and the NCAA basketball championships,” Gavitt said. “While circumstances may warrant flexibility resulting in a different and perhaps imperfect season, the ultimate goal is to safely provide student-athletes and teams with a great college basketball experience.”

Gavitt said the NCAA has “developed and studied” a variety of contingency plans for alternatives to the Nov. 10 start, which NCAA.com’s Andy Katz said could include a start the weekend before, during or after Thanksgiving.

There have also been discussions that ESPN Events could lump some of its November events together at the same time, perhaps even at the same Disney World site in Florida that the NBA is now running its playoffs, with similar “bubble” precautions such as regular testing and strict controls on players’ mobility.

Gavitt and NCAA selection committee chair Mitch Barnhart said last week that holding mini-bubble events during the period between Thanksgiving and New Year’s — when most college students around the country will be finishing up their semesters off campus or on break — would be a good opportunity.

UA coach Sean Miller has not been available for comment other than a statement he made last week supporting the decision, but AD Dave Heeke said “we’re pretty convinced that we’re moving towards January” even for basketball.

“I’m not a person that would not consider it,” Heeke said. “Could something change that allows us to consider it? I don’t see that, but if there is an abundance of evidence and our medical advisory group was entertaining that, we could have that conversation. But I don’t see us working on that immediately.”

Heeke said he does see the possibility of bubbles being created for the Pac-12 season, even with questions over testing and other protocols remaining, and has talked to Miller and UA women’s basketball coach Adia Barnes about it.

“We’re on the same page, and the NBA and WNBA have shown a pathway,” Heeke said. “But we’ve got to get back to,’Are we comfortable and ready to do the right kind of testing, even if we’re in bubble environments? And are we comfortable with all of the potential ramifications of COVID-19?’

“So until we have certainty on those things, or a better comfort level on those, I think we’re going to be very, very cautious.”

Rim shots

  • Prolific Prep of Napa, California, has hired former UA associate head coach Mark Phelps to be the head coach of its powerhouse high school program. Phelps had been working as West Coast Elite’s 17U team since UA let his contract expire in June 2019 following his removal from the staff after he was reportedly accused of tampering with a recruit’s academic records.
  • Former UA assistant coach Book Richardson recorded an introductory video podcast for Silver Waves Media, in which he said he would discuss the “dark days” he experienced before and during his three-month imprisonment related to the college basketball investigation. “I think those things are therapeutic for me, now that I can talk about them,” Richardson said.

Richardson is now working for the New York Gauchos club program in addition to his media work for Silver Waves, which is affiliated with West Coast Elite.

What a college basketball bubble might look like

While college basketball is not looking into the sort of months-long bubble the NBA has been playing out in Orlando this summer, several shorter-term options are among those being considered by the Pac-12 and NCAA.

“Bubbling has become the obviously the buzzword -- can we isolate in certain periods of times and pods?” UA athletic director Dave Heeke said. “I think there's ways to do that. I think we may even have to do some of that as we go into a winter and spring season.”

Several coaches and administrators say the possibilities remain all over the board, but among the more likely could be these:

Early season bubbles:

As discussed by NCAA executive Dan Gavitt, several regional bubble pods could be played around the country during the November and December periods student would not be on campus (many schools are not allowing students to return to campus after Thanksgiving, in order to reduce potential COVID-19 spreading).

In games that wouldn't include the Pac-12 teams as of now, they could be held in sites adjacent to or near hotels -- for example, playing games at the Anaheim Arena and housing players at the three large hotels on its block.

ESPN Events is also considering moving many of its made-for-TV events – which don’t rely on fans anyway – into the closed bubble environment at Disney’s Wide World of Sports complex in Orlando where the NBA is now playing. Those events include ones now scheduled for Orlando, Charleston, S.C.; Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Anaheim. They could be played together or some could be held before thanksgiving and the others during Thanksgiving week.

Pac-12 bubbles:

The Pac-12 is discussing a number of bubble options for conference play after Jan. 1. One possibility includes four schools converging all their men’s and women’s teams at the same site.

For example, instead of the Wildcats taking their usual weekend trip to Los Angeles for single games at UCLA and at USC, Arizona and ASU would fly both its men’s and women’s teams via charter to Los Angeles and all teams would play at one site over the weekend – possibly at USC, which has a hotel connected to the Galen Center.

Teams would arrive at least a day or two early for testing and isolation, depending on the technology available at the time, and would generally not leave their hotel or arena for the entire time.

Then, the UA men and women would each face their USC counterparts on one day, while the ASU and UCLA teams face each other. Two days later the schools would switch opponents.

Two other schools could be added to the “mini-bubble” to create more games over an extended weekend – or each team could face each other twice, thus completing their “season series” – but that would require a much longer stay that could potentially face resistance over academic concerns.

Pac-12 Tournament bubble:

The Pac-12 Tournament is already almost a bubble anyway, with its teams staying in hotels adjacent to T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. To better bubble it, all teams could be housed in one of them, with nobody outside the bubble staying there.

If the Pac-12 can’t manage enough games during the nonconference season, its format could be altered to allow double-elimination or semi-round robin play instead of the usual four-day, single elimination format.

NCAA Tournament bubble

The NCAA Tournament is also a semi-enclosed environment for teams, which typically don’t leave their hotels, practice sites and arenas. But if medical conditions and technology don’t improve by the spring enough to continue with that format, the tournament could be held at a single site, possibly Orlando or Indianapolis.

Whatever happens, the NCAA is expected to do anything in its power to put on a tournament, which keeps the organization financially alive with about an $800 million media rights payout every year.

“Our best hope is that we have the tournament as scheduled and with some fans in attendance, have 68 teams and crown a national champion in that way,” Gavitt said. “But we'll have decision points along the way, including getting to a potential bubble-like situation if that's the only way to run the tournament safely and responsibly to determine a national champion.”

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Arizona AD Dave Heeke on Pac-12 postponements, UA's economic fallout

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News