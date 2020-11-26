Scouting report: Arizona opens 2020-21 season with home game against Grambling State

PRoJECTED STARTERS
ARIZONA
G James Akinjo
- (6-0 junior)
G Terrell Brown
- (6-3 senior)
F Jemarl Baker
- (6-5 junior)
F Jordan Brown
- (6-11 sophomore)
C Christian Koloko
- (7-0 sophomore)
GRAMBLING STATE
G Trevell Cunningham
- (6-0 senior)
G Kelton Edwards
- (6-6 senior)
G Prince Moss
- (6-7 senior)
F Terreon Randolph
- (6-8 senior)
C Brian Thomas
- (6-9 senior)
HOW THEY MATCH UP
The series: Arizona and Grambling State have never played each other.
Game agreement: Grambling State is appearing at McKale as part of the Southwest Classic multi-team event, which sent Grambling to play both theh UA and GCU in nonbracketed games. Sam Houston State was also originally scheduled to face the UA on Sunday for a second Southwest Classic game but has been replaced by UTEP. Grambling State lost 69-53 at GCU on Wednesday.
Grambling State overview: Over three seasons at Grambling, coach Donte Jackson has turned the Tigers into regular SWAC contenders. They won the league in 2017-18, when Jackson was named SWAC coach of the year, and have won 17 games in the two seasons following that. But they lost 7-foot-1 center Travon Bunch and forward Devante Jackson, their leading scorer last season, forcing them to go with a more perimeter-heavy look this season. As it was last season, they generated the bulk of their scoring by driving inside and trying to get to the line.
Last season, Grambling had the 41st highest ratio of free throws attempted to field goals attempted in Division I, though it hit those free throws at only a 67.6% rate. Grambling also took the 11th lowest ratio of 3s to two-point shots last season, which was probably a good thing considering how dreadful their shooting was: They made just 30.3% from long range last season, the 24th worst percentage in Division I. They began this season by hitting just 1 of 10 3-pointers at GCU.
However, wings Kelton Edwards (38.8%) and Cameron Christon (36.5%) shoot well from 3 last season, while Prince Moss is an effective driver and finisher inside. Terreon Randolph is a productive all around inside player on both ends of the court. The Tigers have a core of new junior college transfers to fill in holes this season while Florida Gulf Coast transfer Brian Thomas moved into the Tigers’ starting lineup on Wednesday at GCU.
He said it
“They have a lot of athletes who like to get out in transition. They want to play somewhat fast, even though (at GCU) they slowed it down a little. In half court, they run some pretty good offense and a lot of it ends in isos so we’ve gotta have a good, solid packline in tight so we can contain penetration and then also have our good transition defense set because they’re also very good in transition.
“They pretty much look to take advantage of the mismatches wherever they think they can find them. Sometimes it’s inside, and sometimes they’ll post a bigger wing a on smaller guard. Their attack is not one-dimensional. They also have some screening actions where they like to run shooters off for 3s. They didn’t shoot the ball too well (at GCU) but a team that’s capable from long range if you don’t contest their shots.”
Defensively, “they mix it up. They play probably 65% man. But in the second half against Grand Canyon and in the past they have pressed to kind of slow you down up, mix it up and give you a different look. So they’re very versatile in their attack defensively.”
— Arizona assistant coach Jason Terry, who scouted the Tigers.
KEY PLAYERS
Grambling State
- Terreon Randolph
- While the Tigers have a number of drivers from the perimeter, the 220-pound Randolph is a force within the 3-point line — especially when his teammates miss. He had the fourth-best offensive rebounding percentage (12.3) in the SWAC last season and blocked 3.2% of opponents’ shots in league games. On Wednesday at GCU, he had nine steals to go along with 10 points and three rebounds.
Arizona
James Akinjo
SIDELINES
Kriisa hoping against ‘worst case’
In an interview with Estonian media after he returned to Talliinn, Estonia to prepare for national team games next week, freshman guard Kerr Kriisa said he was aware he may not be cleared to play at all this season.
According to English translation of reporting in the Posttimes of Tallinn, Kriissa said he and his coaches have run through all different scenarios resulting from not being cleared by the NCAA yet, even though he said he did not have a professional contract while playing for Zalgiris of Kaunas, Lithuania, last season.
“One option may be that I can’t play all season,” Kriisa said. “But that would be the worst-case scenario. We hope it doesn’t go so badly.”
Meanwhile, Kriisa posted happy Thanksgiving wishes on Twitter on Thursday.
“Was excited to have my first Thanksgiving, but I’ll make it to the second one!” Kriisa tweeted.
Golfing with Miller
UA fans can bid on joining coach Sean Miller for a round of golf at The Stone Canyon Club next summer to benefit Coaches vs. Cancer.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Miller generated bids of up to $2,000, the second-highest amount generated at that point by the 11 participating Pac-12 coaches. ASU coach Bobby Hurley was generating the highest bid, $6,100, for a round at the Country Club of DC Ranch.
Bids will be accepted through Friday at 7 p.m. at https://cvc.memberforaday.co/coachesvscancer. They include three spots in the foursome, with Miller being the fourth, to be played at some point in summer 2021.
Unconditional friendship
Sean Miller may not have the support of 13,000 or so fans in person this season, but he’ll have one he can always count on. At least in cardboard form.
That is, a cutout of his dog, Lambert.
Named after Pittsburgh Steelers linebacking legend Jack Lambert, not surprisingly considering Miller’s passion for his hometown NFL team, the labradoodle has a unique bond with the coach.
“We lose a recruit, we lose a game, someone writes something bad about me, and he looks at me the same, every day,” Miller said. “It’s amazing. So if I could have 10 of him, I would.”
Salute to Lute
Arizona players will wear a black “LUTE” patch on their left shoulders to honor legendary former UA coach Lute Olson, who died in August.
“Coach Olson’s leadership led this program to unprecedented excellence, both on and off the court,” Miller said in a statement. “That success united the Southern Arizona community, Wildcat fans and alumni with our great university in so many wonderful ways.
“We will play every game to WIN but we also aspire to play an unselfish and hardworking style of basketball that coach Olson would appreciate.”
While saying a patch would be worn during a news conference last month, Miller said the Wildcats may also wear Olson-era throwback uniforms in future seasons, though that is partially up to apparel partner Nike.
Numbers game
2 Players scheduled to be on the court that played for the UA last season, Jemarl Baker and Christian Koloko. (Forward Ira Lee is doubtful with a concussion and two other returnees, Jordan Brown and James Akinjo, were redshirting last season).
7 Countries Arizona players come from, making international players the majority of Arizona’s 2020-21 scholarship roster.
614 Days since Jordan Brown last played in a college basketball game (for Nevada in 2018-19)
— Bruce Pascoe
