Scouting report: Arizona opens 2020-21 season with home game against Grambling State

Game agreement: Grambling State is appearing at McKale as part of the Southwest Classic multi-team event, which sent Grambling to play both theh UA and GCU in nonbracketed games. Sam Houston State was also originally scheduled to face the UA on Sunday for a second Southwest Classic game but has been replaced by UTEP. Grambling State lost 69-53 at GCU on Wednesday.

Grambling State overview: Over three seasons at Grambling, coach Donte Jackson has turned the Tigers into regular SWAC contenders. They won the league in 2017-18, when Jackson was named SWAC coach of the year, and have won 17 games in the two seasons following that. But they lost 7-foot-1 center Travon Bunch and forward Devante Jackson, their leading scorer last season, forcing them to go with a more perimeter-heavy look this season. As it was last season, they generated the bulk of their scoring by driving inside and trying to get to the line.

Last season, Grambling had the 41st highest ratio of free throws attempted to field goals attempted in Division I, though it hit those free throws at only a 67.6% rate. Grambling also took the 11th lowest ratio of 3s to two-point shots last season, which was probably a good thing considering how dreadful their shooting was: They made just 30.3% from long range last season, the 24th worst percentage in Division I. They began this season by hitting just 1 of 10 3-pointers at GCU.