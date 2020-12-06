Scouting report: Arizona Wildcats look to improve to 3-0 when they take on NAU in rescheduled game

Missing out on the ‘party’

After 11 combined offensive fouls helped push the Wildcats to two foul-outs and 40 total fouls over their first two games, Arizona Sean Miller was asked Saturday if it was a stretch of bad luck or something the Wildcats were doing wrong.

He responded in characteristic form.

“College basketball is so much about running full speed and just falling down, about when a guy leaves his feet, sliding underneath him,” Miller said. “Any big who’s got the ball in and around the goal, as he dribbles to turn — just fall down. I’m not even saying that to complain but we have to do a better job of drawing the charge ourselves — on the ball, off the ball, bigs — because it’s just, I mean, it’s crazy.

“I think we have to kind of join the party and flop. Run full speed and take fouls with our chest and slide in underneath. Those are big plays. Those are turnovers on the offense, fouls on the other team’s good player and a lot of times it erases a basket. ... If the defender just falls down, there’s a chance that it’s an offensive foul.