Scouting report: Arizona Wildcats vs. Arizona State Sun Devils

He said it

“Martin has always been a tough on-ball defender. He always plays with a big motor, lot of energy and House has added that for them. Those guys take pride in their defense and I would say Verge is another guy who gets steals, creates disruption. So it doesn’t surprise me that their defensive numbers are up.

(White) “is an unbelievable offensive rebounder. He does a great job of sealing guys, posting up, commanding the ball. They went to him last year and they’ve continued that. When you’ve got a big dominant guy like that inside, you’ve gotta go to him. … If you look at (Verge’s) statistics over the past five games, you can make the case that he’s one of the hottest players in the Pac-12, if not the country. He has a knack for getting buckets and he can score at all levels.”

— UA assistant coach Justin Gainey, who scouted the Sun Devils

Sidelines

UA adds ex-Pinnacle star as walk-on

One of Nico Mannion’s top teammates on Pinnacle High School’s powerhouse basketball teams, wing Jordan Mains, has joined the Wildcats as a walk-on player.