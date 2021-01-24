Scouting report: Arizona Wildcats vs. ASU Sun Devils

The last time at McKale: Zeke Nnaji had 17 points on 7-for-11 shooting and 11 rebounds to lead Arizona to a 75-47 win on Jan. 4, 2020. Arizona shot 47.6% overall, held ASU to just 30.5% shooting and outrebounded the Sun Devils 49-35.

Series history: Arizona leads the alltime series 154-85 and is 16-7 in the Sean Miller era though ASU has won three of the past five games.

What’s new with the Sun Devils: Thanks to the Pac-12’s efforts to move the second round of all rivalry games up from March 6, ASU and UA weren’t given much time to work with since meeting on Thursday in Tempe. But the Sun Devils have now gone nearly a week with their usual starting five back, including center Jalen Graham, who was out with mononucleosis until Thursday’s game. They’ve also had two games back now from guard Remy Martin, who missed two earlier Pac-12 games while he attended his grandfather’s funeral and dealt with COVID protocols.

He said it