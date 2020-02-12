Scouting report: Arizona Wildcats vs. Cal Golden Bears

Austin excels off the drive and gets to the line by drawing an average of 4.1 fouls per 40 minutes, then hitting free throws at a 82.1% rate. He also has a 2.4-1 assist-turnover rate in Pac-12 games. Bradley is a box-score filler who leads the Bears in scoring (17.6) and made 3-pointers (44, at a 36.4% rate), while being second in rebounding (5.0) and third in steals (11). He takes an average of five free throws per game, hitting them at a 85.1% rate that is 101st nationally.

Defensively, the Bears deploy both a 2-3 matchup zone and man-to-man.

He said it

“They have the slowest pace in the conference and it’s something we have to adjust to. We still want to push the ball and get early good shots but you also can’t play in the trap of playing 25 seconds on defense, then take quick, ill-advised shots and going back on defense for another 25 seconds. If they score and you don’t have a transition opportunity, you have to get a good shot. In these types of games, we haven’t always done that. Oregon State is the 10th slowest, UCLA the 11th and Cal is 12th. Handling their tempo is going to be key.