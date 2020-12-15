Scouting report: Arizona Wildcats vs. California Baptist Lancers

A lot like how Eastern Washington emphasizes the 3-point shot, CBU takes exactly half of its field goals from beyond the arc and hits 3s at a 39.0% rate. (38.0% in its three Division I games). Three players – point guard Ty Rowell, guard Mark Carbone and power forward Reed Nottage – all make at least two 3s a game at better than a 40% rate. The Lancers complement that shooting with the inside work of Gak, who is averaging a double-double over five games. When they do miss, the Lancers are also effective at getting it back for a second chance – they collect 37.8% of their missed shots in Division I games, thanks in part to good anticipation.

The scout says...

“This is a confident group. You can’t look at their name and think we’re going to just walk through it. The majority of their (3-point attack) is in transition, with their four-man trailing a lot of times, and they’re looking to play through him in transition and in the halfcourt. Their guards shoot it with range and you always have to pick them up early. You can’t sit back with your heels on the 3 and think you’re guarding these guys.