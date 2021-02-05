Scouting report: Arizona Wildcats vs. Colorado Buffaloes

He said it

“They potentially can break the NCAA record for free throw percentage and I think you want to start there. That shows you how many players can shoot the ball. They’re a very prolific 3-point shooting team and one of the things that makes it difficult is their frontcourt players other than Walton are all are able to shoot 3s. Horne may be their best overall 3-point shooter. (Reserve forward) Jabari Walker has continued to have a great freshman year. He’s a really skilled young player who made a couple 3s against us, and really from our game on, he’s really continued to shoot more. They made 12 3s against us last time and they’ve made quite a few 3s in a lot of games this year. It’s not the only thing they can do, but I think the firepower of their offense from behind the line really stands out.

“I think they’re better than us on defense but they are a little bit more efficient on offense. Some of that is personnel-driven, when you play smaller and you play a more skilled group.