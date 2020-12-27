Scouting report: Arizona Wildcats vs. Colorado Buffaloes

The Buffs shoot 37.5% overall from 3 but are better at the line, where they hit 85.8% of their free throws, the second-best mark in Division I. CU is an average rebounding team overall but Horne is a good defensive rebounder (getting the ball 22.6% of the times he’s in the game) and Walton ranks 325th nationally with an offensive rebounding percentage of 8.6.

While the Buffs historically have a similar man-to-man philosophy as Arizona, they played a zone defense heavily against Tennessee.

THE SCOUT SAYS

“They have some older experienced guys. D’Shawn Schwartz is a multiple-year starter. Evan Battey is a multiple-year starter. Dallas Walton is a fifth-year guy so they’re experienced and very skilled. They play four bigs who can make you pay from the perimeter if you don’t guard them. So not only do they have great size but they have shooting ability.

“Walton is a good-shot blocker, a good offensive rebounder and capable in the paint but probably his best skill is his shooting ability from the perimeter. Battey uses his body well and he’s quick on his feet. You look at a bigger heavier guy and you think ‘slow plodder’ but he doesn’t play like that at all. He’s a good driver and a capable shooter as well. He’s a load defensively on the glass.