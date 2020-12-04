Scouting report: Arizona Wildcats vs. Eastern Washington

Eastern Washington runs a fast tempo and takes a lot of 3-pointers, ranking second in ratio of 3s to overall field goals in the Big Sky last season and taking half of their 58 shots at WSU from 3-point range (hitting 9 of 29). Last season, the Eagles hit 3s at a 34.4% rate overall.

He said it

“This is a very concerning game for a number of reasons. You get geared up for Colorado and then have a letdown when that’s canceled. Then our next game gets canceled and you get Eastern Washington, which is the elite of the Big Sky. They play a different style, and one through five can shoot. You’re going to have to ask our guys to defend 3-point shooter, come out of their comfort zone and guard cutters. It really puts a heavy emphasis on your defense, your execution and your discipline.

“They’re picked to win the Big Sky for a reason. The guy they lost was the MVP but with Tanner Groves, it’s not one of those things where they had a huge dropoff. They’ve always shot a lot of 3s. They are looking for 3s especially in transition. In halfcourt, they’ll play through the post up. They’ll drive, they’ll penetrate. And their best player, Jacob Davison, only a third of his shots are 3s – the rest of the time he’s driving, he’s attacking.