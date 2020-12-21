Scouting report: Arizona Wildcats vs. Montana Grizzlies

The scout says...

“They play very similar to Mike Montgomery’s teams at Stanford and Cal. They’re gonna control tempo. They can get out and run if given an opportunity but a lot of times they want to control the pace, play half court, play inside-out. Very deliberate on offense and they execute very well. They’ll post Michael Steadman on the block. They’ll post Owens, they’ll post Bannan. If they feel like they have an advantage posting their two-guard on your two-guard they’ll post him.

"They’ll try to take advantage of mismatches and they have a lot of counters they can run off their family of sets. That’s not unlike a lot of teams but they just do a really good job of executing in the halfcourt and they don’t rely on the 3-point line. Their wins are not determined on whether they make or miss 3s. They put pressure on the defense in the paint, they get to the foul line and they try to drive you and take advantage of poor closeouts and really try to rack up the fouls. They want to get to the double-bonus early.