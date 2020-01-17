Scouting report: Arizona Wildcats vs. No. 20 Colorado Buffaloes

When asked if Jeter might have been suffering back issues that limited his performance last weekend, Miller said:

“I’m only going on what he said … that he felt his back and he’s had a history of that,” Miller said. “So he’s not practiced and he’s more in the rehabilitation part of it.”

Miller said he didn’t “really have a crystal ball” on when Jeter would return.

Welcome back, Buffs

Not only is Colorado 0-7 at McKale Center since joining the Pac-12, but the Buffaloes can’t seem to avoid the place.

The Pac-12 has a rotating unbalanced schedule intended to make sure every team plays every other an even number of times at home and on the road over the course of 10 seasons (geographic rivals play each other twice every season).

But since the Pac-12 is moving to 20 games next season, the final season of that 10-year plan, the conference opted essentially to keep the rotation but restore two games out of what would be the skips for each team.

So for Arizona, the Pac-12 added back a road game at Stanford — and a home game with Colorado.