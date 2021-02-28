Scouting report: Arizona Wildcats vs. Oregon Ducks

SIDELINES

For sale: Quad 1 opportunity

Arizona’s season will end Monday unless the Wildcats can somehow fill their one remaining nonconference spot over the next week, a prospect UA coach Sean Miller says is not very probable.

The Wildcats would only have between Wednesday and Sunday to squeeze in a game and, at that point, many other teams are either busy or resting for their conference tournaments.

Plus, Miller has said he doesn’t want to just add a game for the sake of adding one, and adding a typical mid-major nonconference opponent after 20 Pac-12 games could feel anti-climatic.

But there’s a remote chance the Wildcats might catch the eye of somebody who needs a better NCAA tournament resume.

Arizona was No. 40 in the NET rankings as of Sunday. That number probably won’t fall much even if the Wildcats lose to Oregon, meaning the Wildcats represent a Quadrant 1 opportunity if they are played at McKale Center or on a neutral court, and a Quadrant 2 chance if the game is played on their homecourt.

Still, Miller isn’t expecting anyone to bite. And if they did, the Wildcats might not accept anyway.