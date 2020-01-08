Scouting report: Arizona Wildcats vs. Oregon Ducks

Probable starters: Oregon

G Payton Pritchard (6-2 senior)

G Anthony Mathis (6-4 senior)

F Chris Duarte (6-6 junior)

F Shakur Juiston (6-7 senior)

C Francis Okoro (6-9 sophomore)

How they match up

The series: The Ducks have beaten the Wildcats in six of the past eight matchups, including two overtime Oregon wins. The UA also has lost its last three games in Eugene, not beating the Ducks there since their Elite Eight season of 2014-15. Last season, the Ducks beat the Wildcats 59-54 at McKale Center when the UA shot just 36.5% and 73-47 in Eugene, where the Wildcats had 12 turnovers in the first half and shot just 19.2 percent in the second half. Arizona is 8-9 against Oregon since Dana Altman took over the Ducks in 2010-11 but 51-32 overall in the all-time series.

This season: The Wildcats and Ducks will meet again Feb. 22 at McKale Center.