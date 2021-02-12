Scouting report: Arizona Wildcats vs. Oregon Ducks

The Star's Bruce Pascoe previews game day essentials, from projected starting lineups to storylines and series history, ahead of the Arizona Wildcats' game against Oregon on Saturday.
Game info
What: Oregon (11-4, 6-3) at Arizona (14-6, 8-6)
Where: McKale Center
When: Thursday, 6 p.m.
TV: Pac-12 Arizona
Radio: 1290-AM, 107.5-FM
Social media: @TheWildcaster on Twitter / TheWildcaster on Facebook
Probable starters: Arizona
Probable starters: Oregon
How they match up
The scout says
Key player (Arizona): Azuolas Tubelis
Limited with foul trouble in a physical game with Oregon State on Thursday, Tubelis isn’t likely to catch a break this time, either. The Ducks have a host of versatile, experienced combo forwards who will keep Tubelis busy defending them inside or stretching him out to the wing. And their defensive switches will test Tubelis’ ability to produce on the other end.
Key player (Oregon): Chris Duarte
Already the junior college player of the year in 2018-19, the well-rounded Dominican Republic native is becoming one of the top players in Division I as a senior this season. He made only 1 of 8 field goals in McKale Center last season, and missed all five threes he took, but that isn’t too likely Saturday considering that Duarte is shooting 55.6% overall and 45.6% from 3 this season. He ranks 22nd nationally in effective field goal percentage (67.5), which gives 50% more credit for 3s.
Sidelines
No guarantees
Brothers-in-pause
Lumberjacks forever
Numbers game
11.4
36.4
325
Contact sports reporter Bruce Pascoe at 573-4146 or bpascoe@tucson.com. On Twitter @brucepascoe