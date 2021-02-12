Scouting report: Arizona Wildcats vs. Oregon Ducks

The scout says

“Seems like for the first time they’re at full strength and it looked that way last night (in Oregon’s 75-64 win at ASU). They are arguably the most talented team in our conference.

“Will Richardson is left-handed, good driver with long arms and wide shoulders. He’s crafty around the rim. He’d be an all-conference player if he had a full season. Duarte is arguably the best player in our conference. I love watching him on film. He has an unbelievable triple-threat game. His efficiency is through the roof. He’s a very, very good player. If they weren’t on pause, he would probably be the frontrunner for player of the year in the conference.

“Figueroa hasn’t been a 3-point threat but he shot (well at St. John’s). Omoruyi is a capable 3-point shooter who can drive the ball and get to the rim, and when he’s at the four you gotta be ready for the tricks they run for him. They try to get mismatches.