Scouting report: Arizona Wildcats vs. Oregon State Beavers

Offensively, the Beavers are good 3-point shooters (36.6) and good ballhandlers who turn the ball over on only 16.0% of possessions and have the size to bother opponents. In the backcourt, the 6-foot-5, do-everything Thompson is joined by the 6-5 Reichle, who takes 86% of his shots from beyond the arc, while the versatile Gianni Hunt plays a backup point guard role and off guard Jarod Lucas has been the Beavers’ second-leading scorer off the bench (and leading in conference games with an average of 12.7 points).

The Beavers’ frontline is also big: Warith Alatishe leads the Pac-12 in rebounding (8.89) and ranked 36th nationally in offensive rebounding percentage, collecting OSU’s misses 14.2% of the time when he’s on the floor. While Alatishe plays both forward spots, Oklahoma State transfer Maurice Calloo is a stretch-four while the physical Rodrigue Andela plays center, but is coming off a foot injury suffered on Jan. 4 against Stanford.

As always, the Beavers run an ever-switching defense that mostly features a 2-3 zone and man-to-man but can morph into many variants, including a 1-3-1.

The scout says