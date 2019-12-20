Scouting report: Arizona Wildcats vs. St. John's Red Storm

Under Miller, Arizona has gone 8-2 in its final game before Christmas, counting the 2012-13 season, when the Wildcats actually won the Diamond Head Classic final on Christmas Day.

“It’s really our entire staff – it’s Ryan Reynolds, our director of basketball operations, CATS academics, the tutors, not getting behind,” Miller said. “It’s staying on top of what they’re doing all semester so that this last seven days they’re not cramming or having to rally. It’s much more doable than when you need to get a B or an A on a final paper to pass the class. I think coming into finals, our team was in a good place.”

Mystery man

North Carolina State transfer forward Ian Steere is scheduled to play his first game for St. John’s on Saturday — and only his second college game ever.

A former four-star recruit from North Carolina, Steere played only one game at N.C. State last season before transferring, making him a bit of an unknown heading into Saturday.

While Steere instantly becomes St. John’s biggest player, at 6-foot-9 and 245 pounds, St. John’s coach Mike Anderson said he wasn’t even sure exactly what the Red Storm will be getting from him.