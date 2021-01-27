Scouting report: Arizona Wildcats vs. Stanford Cardinal

He said it

“The last time that we played them, they had their full roster. Davis was their starting one and Wills was a big factor in them beating us and obviously Ziaire was a really good player on that particular night. So the only Stanford team we’ve seen was the one that had their entire roster, although we’ve watched them play against other teams. I think one aspect for them that’s really changed is Delaire. He’s coming on, being more productive and as he has a bigger role, a lot like Benn Mathurin or Azuolas Tubelis, you can see him almost growing with the added opportunity. (Delaire) is a very good driver. He gives them an athletic forward with great size and he’s really emerged in the absence of some of those guys.