Scouting report: Arizona Wildcats vs. Stanford Cardinal

The one who got away

Miller has never lost to Stanford on the court at Arizona, he did lose a big one to the Cardinal off it last April.

That’s when versatile five-star wing Williams chose the Cardinal over Arizona and USC after what had been a secretive recruiting battle.

“He’s one of the most talented players that we’ve recruited in the 12 years that I’ve been at Arizona,” Miller said.

“He’s an outstanding player, and as athletically gifted and talented as he is, I think he’s equally bright on and off the court. He’s also very skilled at shooting the ball. Sometimes at that height, at that age, shooting kind of follows the athleticism, just because they’re so talented they don’t necessarily have to invest in their shot. Ziaire really has both.

“I think he’s one of the best players in the Pac-12, one of the best young players in college basketball, and someone that we really wanted in the recruiting process but we weren’t able to get him. That happens.”

