Scouting report: Arizona Wildcats vs. UCLA Bruins

But the Bruins have rallied around the loss. They beat Colorado and ASU since then, with center Cody Riley saying earlier this week that the Bruins have continued to focus well in practice.

“I have a lot of faith in our guys and our spirit as a team,” Riley said. “Even with our coach, he’s going to make sure the energy and the motivation is there. We know that we lost Chris and it’s rough but (against Colorado) we used as motivation. We have to take advantage of our opportunities to be out there on the basketball court and play the game that we love.”

B-Will, Trier enter G League draft

After departing Arizona in the offseason while rehabbing an ongoing knee issue, Brandon Williams has signed with an agent and joined another 193 players in the pool for Monday’s G League draft.

The news was tweeted Friday by Jon Chepkevich, who is the director of scouting for Pro BBall Combine, and retweeted by Williams.

Williams spent his freshman season of 2018-19 playing for the Wildcats but missed a month when his congenital knee issue flared up in midseason, and then skipped all of the 2019-20 season at Arizona after undergoing follow-up surgery. He did not return to UA in August and made his departure official on Sept. 5.