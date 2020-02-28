Scouting report: Arizona Wildcats vs. UCLA Bruins

What’s new with the Bruins: UCLA has won five straight since beating the Wildcats at McKale Center, becoming the seventh team to take a share of the Pac-12 lead this season when it beat ASU on Thursday on a last-second 3 from Jaquez. Having gone 7-6 in nonconference play, then 1-3 to start the Pac-12, the Bruins first bought in to first-year coach Mick Cronin’s defense and have developed a more efficient offense over the past few weeks to go with it.

Central to UCLA’s offensive revival is the play of point guard Tyger Campbell, who missed his true freshman season in 2018-19 with a torn ACL and started slowly this season.

Jaquez and Chris Smith are big shooters who can play either forward spot, while freshman Jake Kyman has brought additional shooting off the bench, averaging 16.5 points in his last two games. Inside, Jalen Hill and Cody Riley are skilled, physical big men who can score efficiently around the basket and defend. They helped limit the UA’s Zeke Nnaji to just 2-for-8 shooting on Feb. 8, though Nnaji took 10 free throws. However, guard Prince Ali and forward Alex Olesinski have been reduced to smaller bench roles lately.

He said it