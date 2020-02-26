Scouting report: Arizona Wildcats vs. USC Trojans

Series history: Arizona leads the series 14-6 in the Sean Miller era and 68-44 overall.

What’s new with the Trojans: Since leaving McKale Center, USC lost at ASU by only two points (66-64) and swept the Washington schools at home before a rough trip through the mountains last weekend. USC lost 70-66 at Colorado and, while several players were battling flu-like symptoms, were beaten badly at Utah 79-65. Center Nick Rakocevic played only five minutes against the Utes because of illness while wing Jonah Mathews visited the locker room during the game to throw up, and forward Isaiah Mobley played with a sore ankle. The weekend trip wrapped up USC’s road record at 5-6, with three of its last four losses by a combined 11 points, including their 85-80 loss at Arizona on Feb. 6.

Overall, though, Mathews has been a bright spot for the Trojans, surging toward the end of his senior year by averaging 14.2 points in USC’s last 13 games. He’s made 39.4% of his 3-pointers during that stretch, although he made only 1 of 5 against Arizona on Feb. 6 at McKale Center. Also a senior, Rakocevic has become USC’s second alltime leading rebounder (904) behind only Ron Riley (1,067).