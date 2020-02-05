Scouting report: Arizona Wildcats vs. USC Trojans

Also like Arizona, the Trojans pulled in a highly regarded freshman class, theirs led by post players Onyeka Okongwu and Isaiah Mobley while point guard Ethan Anderson has far exceeded expectations.

Starting at power forward, Okongwu has been among the Pac-12’s best freshmen, a 61.5% two-point shooter who is also an excellent rebounder and shot blocker. His offensive rebounding percentage of 12.6 ranks 70th nationally and his block percentage (the percent of times he blocks opponents’ shots when he’s on the floor) of 10.7 ranks No. 24 nationally. Mobley has played mostly off the bench as the third big for the two post spots, bringing more rebounding and shot blocking with his athletic frame, while Nick Rakocevic is starting again at center, a savvy inside scorer who can also step out to shoot the occasional midrange or 3-point shot. USC ranks second in the Pac-12 in offensive rebounding percentage despite normally sending just three players to the offensive glass.

Just a three-star prospect at nearby Fairfax High School, Anderson was a UNLV signee who flipped to USC after Marvin Menzies was fired as the Rebels coach. He’s emerged as the Trojans’ starting point guard, with the 41st best assist rate in the country, dishing the assist on his teammates’ shots 34.1% of the time when he’s on the floor, while posting nearly a 2-1 assist-turnover ratio.