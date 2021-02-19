Scouting report: Arizona Wildcats vs. USC Trojans

What’s new with the Trojans: USC has become the hottest team in the Pac-12, winning 13 of its past 14 games, going 11-1 since beating Arizona on Jan. 7 and rising to No. 17 in the Associated Press Top 25.

The Trojans are doing it with the conference’s best defense and an offense that is effective both inside and out. With the nation’s second-tallest roster, as weighted for minutes played by Kenpom, the Trojans have the highest block percentage (13.6% of opponent shots) and best two-point percentage defense (44.4%) in Pac-12 games, on top of the conference’s best 3-point percentage defense (30.6%). Only once have the Trojans allowed better than 50% shooting, when Stanford hit 51.9% on Feb. 2 but USC still won that game by six points.

Most of the attention lately has gone to freshman center Evan Mobley, the Trojans’ projected lottery pick, who is a lock for Pac-12 Freshman of the Year and could be the league’s overall Player of the Year especially if the Trojans win the conference. He leads the Pac-12 in double-doubles (nine) while his brother, Isaiah, is tied for third with five.

But the Trojans also are continuing to receive significant production from transfers Chevez Goodwin (Wofford), Tahj Eaddy (Santa Clara), Drew Peterson (Rice) and Isaiah White (Utah Valley).