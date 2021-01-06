Scouting report: Arizona Wildcats vs. USC Trojans

Postponement alert

As if Arizona didn’t know it already — having had seven games moved or canceled during the first month of the season – the Wildcats also have a potential roadblock ahead of them after Oregon State’s decision Tuesday to pause basketball activities.

The Wildcats are scheduled to play at OSU on Jan. 14, just after a one-week pause might end, though it is not clear how long the Beavers will need. An OSU spokesman said the Jan. 14 game is still possible but that everything is up in the air at this point.

That’s pretty much the way UA coach Sean Miller is looking at it.

“We really have to just operate one day at a time because as you know, things can change tomorrow on game day between us or USC,” Miller said. “We’re just trying to encourage our players to follow the COVID protocols that we have to work hard and make sure they’re being honest and we’re communicating with them on and off the court.”

The Wildcats already played three Pac-12 games last week because Colorado had to postpone their Dec. 2 game at McKale, and it’s possible that the Pac-12 could ask them if they are willing to do it again if a team such as OSU needs to reschedule.