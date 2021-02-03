Scouting report: Arizona Wildcats vs. Utah Utes

Plummer (13.6) and forward Timmy Allen (16.8) are the Utes’ top two scorers in an what is often a continuity offense that features cuts, screens and passes that return to the initial formation. Allen can either initiate the offense, find a home on the wing or post up. When Allen brings it up, that allows Rylan Jones to play off the ball but Jones is the Utes’ primary point guard, with a 3-1 assist-turnover ratio and 19 steals on the other end. Utah starts with well-built Swedish freshman Pelle Larsson at shooting guard, while Plummer and speedy combo guard Ian Martinez come off the bench. Larsson isn’t a frequent 3-point shooter, often cutting to the basket instead, but he’s a careful shooter who has hit 13 of the 24 long-range shots he’s taken. Plummer takes 6.2 3-pointers s a game and hits them at a 36.8% rate.

There’s size and depth inside, with Finnish sophomore Mikael Jantunen and 21-year-old 7-foot sophomore Branden Carlson. While Jantunen leads the Pac-12 in shooting percentage at 65.0, Carlson blocks an average of 1.7 shots per game, with the 31st best block rate (9.8% of opponent shots when he’s on the floor) in Division I. Defensively, the Utes are going with man-to-man more regularly than in the past under coach Larry Krystkowiak, though they’ll tweak it off the ball to make matchups more favorable and will occasionally use a matchup zone.

He said it