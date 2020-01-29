Scouting report: Arizona Wildcats vs. Washington Huskies

Yes, Kenpom himself says he’s fascinated by Arizona because, according to his analytics, the Wildcats are still headed for a lot of success this season despite starting Pac-12 play at 3-3 while losing all three conference road games so far.

But it isn’t just the fact that Arizona still ranks No. 13 overall in Kenpom’s rankings – it’s that he says the Wildcats’ overall scoring margin is more important than their 0-3 road record in predicting future success.

Of all teams who have started 3-3 in conference play since 1997, Pomeroy said, there’s been less than a one-percent difference in remaining win percentage between teams who went 0-3 record on the road and those who won one or two games on the road (50.0% for 0-3 road teams, 50.1% for 1-2 teams and 50.9 for 2-1 teams).

Meanwhile, Arizona has outscored opponents collectively in Pac-12 games by 46 points, something only 32 teams have matched while going just 3-3. And those 32 teams won 63% of their games from that point.

“So Arizona has been a fairly weird team and will be a fascinating case to follow,” Pomeroy wrote, adding of Thursday’s game that “they may lose because even though it’s easier to win on the road than ever, it’s still not easy, even against a Washington team that isn’t going to be tournament-bound.