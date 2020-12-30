Scouting report: Arizona Wildcats vs. Washington Huskies

“Seattle is an excellent team of not turning the ball over and he had the ball in his hands a lot,” Miller said. “So putting him out there with James, (or when) James is out of the game and then, at times, having Jemarl (Baker), James and him and together, you have a really agile ball-handling group. They take care of it.

“They make good decisions and I think they make their teammates better but they also have a way of making each other better too.”

Koloko bounces back

Removed from the starting lineup on Dec. 22 against Montana, Christian Koloko had just two points on 1-for-4 shooting with one rebound against the Griz. But he returned aggressively Monday against Colorado to put up his best game of the season, with 10 points, eight rebounds and a block in 18 minutes.

“Against Montana, he didn’t have a good night,” Miller said. “We talked about it. He became frustrated in that game. Christian is an incredibly hard worker. ... and you want your hard work to translate to games.