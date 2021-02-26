Scouting report: Arizona Wildcats vs. Washington Huskies

Point guard Quade Green still runs the show for Washington, playing an average of 32.2 minutes in Pac-12 games while averaging 15.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists while shooting 42.8% overall, 30.6% from 3 and 85.1% from the line, where he takes an average of 2.8 free throws per game. He ranks 78th nationally in Kenpom’s percentage of possessions used (28.9), which measure how often a player ends a possession when he’s on the floor with a basket, a miss that is not rebounded or a turnover.

Playing defensively without the big wings that used to make their 2-3 zone so successful, the Huskies aren’t much better in whatever format they use. In conference play, they allow opponents to shoot 51.9% from two-point range and 34.6% from 3, while forcing turnovers only 16.8% of the time, the second-lowest defensive turnover percentage in the Pac-12. They aren’t a good rebounding team either, ranking last in defensive rebounding percentage (64.8) and 10th in offensive rebounding percentage (24.3).

He said it

“Two things have changed since we played them. They really depended on the two. Everything was two, two, two. Now it’s completely flipped. Part of it is putting Tsohonis more into the lineup and some of the other guys as well. The second part is that Syracuse-Washington 2-3 zone that we’re used to seeing with four guys high above the free throw line, they’ve completely gone away from that. They’ll come down and they’ll show the initial alignment of that zone, and then on the first pass they break off into this switching man-to-man or matchup zone, kind of moving around and switching ball screens. So they’ve really changed their defense and, I think, their attack on offense in terms of what they’re trying to do.