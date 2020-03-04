Scouting report: Arizona Wildcats vs. Washington State Cougars

The Cougars’ struggles before the second Washington game can be traced in large part to an injury that kept point guard Isaac Bonton out for a loss at USC and home losses to Cal and Stanford. Without him, the Cougs averaged just 55 points and shot 30.0% (54-180) while hitting at a 19.7% (16-81) clip from behind the arc.

Under first-year coach Kyle Smith, the Cougars are continuing to run the second-fastest adjusted tempo in Pac-12 games. They also emphasize long-range shooting, taking 40.9% of their shots from beyond the 3-point arc in conference games, the second-highest reliance on the 3 in the Pac-12. But they struggle to score inside, making only 43.4% of two-pointers in Pac-12 games, the worst mark in the conference.

WSU has been shooting virtually the same on the road as at home in Pac-12 games – the Cougars average just 39.0% overall in conference play -- but in road games have allowed opponents to shoot an average of 50.4 percent.

