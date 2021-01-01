Scouting report: Arizona Wildcats vs. Washington State Cougars

Although the Cougars aren’t nearly as offensively efficient as the analytics-minded Smith would like, shooting just 45.6% from two and 32.0% from 3, they have successfully used a big front line to become the nation’s 58th most efficient defense while going on an all-home 8-0 start.

Freshman Nigerian forward Efe Abogidi is a force on both sides of the court, averaging nearly a double-double, and swatting away four shots in each of WSU’s past two games. The Cougars are also starting 7-1 Ukrainian Volodymyr Markovetskyy, giving them a much different look inside than Washington did on Thursday against the Wildcats.

Macedonian freshman Andrej Jakimovski brings versatility and size to the small forward spot, as Elleby did last season, while senior guard Isaac Bonton is the team’s top offensive threat, though he’s not efficient, shooting just 29.5% overall and 23.3% from 3-point range. Bonton also has 25 turnovers to his 25 assists.

Key player (Washington State): Efe Abogidi