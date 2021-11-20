Scouting report: How Arizona, Michigan match up heading into Sunday night's 'Main Event' in Las Vegas

He said it: “Seton Hall “took the fight to them. They’re a very physical team, they’re very big and (Michigan) probably wasn’t expecting them to come out and be that aggressive.

“Dickinson is as one of the best bigs in the country. I think that’s pretty well known. He’s a load and has very good hands, very unselfish. Diabata played a great game (Friday). He’s playing with a high level of aggressiveness and high energy and gives them a two-head dragon that comes at you. He’s doing everything their team needs.

“Then they also have Brooks. He’s a very steady guy. He’s a winner. He’s won a lot of games and if you watch how he plays, he’s a huge key for them. He does all the winning plays, he’s solid, a great shooter. He probably doesn’t get much attention nationally but he’s one of the guys who makes them so good.

“Houstan is very talented. He’s a great shooter and has NBA size. We’ve got to pay attention to him because he’s very capable and his release is so high. Johns is probably not getting as many shots (as at Coastal Carolina) but he’s trying to run the team and do the right things. He can play on the ball, off the ball. He can shoot it. He can drive it.