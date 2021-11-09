Scouting report: How Arizona, NAU match up heading into Tuesday's season opener

How they match up

The series: Arizona has beaten its in-state cousins 34 straight times, though the last 17 have been held in Tucson. The Wildcats beat the Lumberjacks 96-53 at McKale last season in a game that was rescheduled twice: From Nov. 10 to Nov. 25 after the entire NCAA season was pushed back two weeks and again to Dec. 7 because of COVID issues in the NAU program. When the game was finally played, Jemarl Baker led the Wildcats by scoring 33 points with 7-for-9 3-point shooting.

NAU overview: The Lumberjacks stumbled to a 6-16 record last season, in part because of two COVID pauses, after a 16-14 record in 2019-20 that earned coach Shane Burcar the permanent head coaching job. Burcar took over on an interim basis when coach Jack Murphy left the Lumberjacks to become UA’s associate head coach in June 2019. After the season the Lumberjacks’ two top players transferred out — Cameron Shelton (Loyola Marymount) and Luke Avdalovic (Pacific) — but Burcar landed Virginia Tech transfer guard Jalen Cone and former Santa Clara big man Ekeziel Richards. Cone is more of a 3-point shooter than was Shelton, a frequent driver inside, but he’s expected to have a similar offensive impact while also handling point guard duties. Richards is expected to play heavy minutes off the bench behind starter Carson Towt, while the versatile Nik Mains can play under the basket or stretch outside in what if often a four-out offensive structure. Junior forward Keith Haymond was a part-time starter last season who is expected to start full-time this season while wings Jay Green, the brother of former UA guard Josh Green, and Isaiah Lewis have been battling for the final starting spot. Defensively, the Lumberjacks play primarily man-to-man.