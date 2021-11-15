Scouting report: How Arizona, North Dakota State match up heading into Tuesday night's game

Not so with one particular matchup on Saturday.

Naturally, he had to watch No. 1-ranked Gonzaga’s 86-74 win over No. 5 Texas in Spokane, Washington, live on television.

“It’s the first live Gonzaga basketball game I may have watched on TV in my life,” Lloyd said. “I never watched Gonzaga on TV before I went there. They weren’t on TV very much.

“So it was great. It was great to see those guys. It’s a special place. They played another good, highly-ranked team and they had their way with them. I’ve seen that happen a lot at the Kennel. It looks like they’re off to having a great season.”

Hang ’em up

A self-described T-shirts-and-shorts kind of guy, Lloyd says he actually does own a few suits.

He just usually hasn’t had to pay for them.

“Coach Few used to get them for us every once in a while as a staff gift,” Lloyd said. “I think every suit I have he bought.”

Lloyd says he probably now has a “handful of suits,” even though he has no intention of wearing them on the sidelines this season — and may not be able to even if he wanted to wear them.