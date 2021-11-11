Scouting report: How Arizona, UTRGV match up heading into Friday night's game

“Kerr has some swag,” Lloyd said. “As long as he's he plays with confidence, he plays with high effort and he plays with intelligence then I'll let him be swaggy, OK? But if he doesn't play with intelligence, he doesn't play with great effort, then he can't wear the headband. So that's the rule.”

Down in front

The last time UTRGV coach Matt Figger and UA’s Tommy Lloyd met, officials were essentially pushing them off the Final Four stage.

Not because of a technical or any sort of penalty. Just because they were trying to do their jobs on the elevated basketball floor that was set up inside Glendale’s State Farm Stadium during the 2017 Final Four, when Gonzaga beat South Carolina 77-73 in the semifinals.

“Tommy and I had the (game) scouts so he and I did all the substitutions and things like that for for our teams,” Figger said. “So we're constantly having to stand up and walk up (to the floor). And then they tell us both that all these people behind us who paid all these money for the tickets are complaining they can't see the game because of me and him.”

Officials delivered the message as the teams entered the floor for the second half, allowing only the head coaches to stand up from that point on.