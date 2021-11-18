Scouting report: How Arizona, Wichita State match up heading into Friday night's 'Main Event' in Las Vegas

He said it: “They're definitely a good defensive ballclub. They’ve traditionally always had good defense. They're tough. They're scrappy, hard-nosed. You're gonna have to fight for everything you get. They get out and passing means they really dig and rake on the drive. You’re gonna have to be strong and tough with the ball. We have to take care of the basketball and can't score points if you don't get shots at the rim.”

Etienne “is physical when he drives. He can shoot it from deep. You don't want him to get hot because when he makes one, he usually makes two or three. He plays with a lot of confidence and swagger and you have to guard him with multiple guys. You have to use some length and some quickness, don't give him any free space. But he's good -- every team in the American (Athletic Conference) tried to do that last year and he was still able to score. There's a reason he was preseason player of the year.

“They returned six of their eight guys from their NCAA Tournament team and the two guys they brought in who play, Joe Pleasant and (Qua) Grant — Pleasant played for Abilene Christian and Grant played for a championship in Division II. This is an experienced team with a lot of postseason wins and minutes under their belt,