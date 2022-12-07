Scouting report: Kansas Jayhawks vs. No. 12 Arizona Wildcats

Who: Kansas (7-0) vs. No. 12 Arizona (7-0)

Where: McKale Center

When: 6 p.m.

TV: Pac-12 Networks, with Mary Murphy and Cindy Brunson

Radio: 1400-AM

Probable starters

ARIZONA

G Shaina Pellington (5-8 senior)

G/F Jade Loville (5-11 senior)

F Esmery Martinez (6-2 senior)

F Lauren Fields (5-9 senior)

F Cate Reese (6-2 senior)

KANSAS

C Taiyanna Jackson (6-6 senior)

G Wyvette Mayberry (5-7 junior)

G Holly Kersgieter (5-11 senior)

G Zakiyah Franklin (5-8 senior)

G Chandler Prater (5-11 junior)

Key players

Kansas – Taiyanna Jackson

Jackson is averaging 16 points per game and shooting 69.2% from the field, which ranks fourth in the nation. She has made 45 of her 65 attempts. Jackson has shot 7 for 9 from the field in each of her last two games. She was an All-Big-12 Defensive member last year and already has 18 blocks in seven games.

Arizona – Jade Loville

Two consecutive games hitting at least 50% from the field puts Loville back in the shooting rhythm. She scored 15 points on 6-of-12 shooting against San Diego. Against New Mexico, she posted 27 points on 10-of-13 shooting and made 6 of 7 3-point attempts, setting a UA single-game record with an 85.7% shooting percentage. Loville is now averaging 13.4 points per game.

Matchup history

Arizona and Kansas have split their six all-time games, 303. They last played Dec. 17, 2016, with the Jayhawks winning 75-51.

He said it

“Kansas is a very solid team. They're playing very good basketball. They basically play team basketball. The thing that we have to pay attention to offensively, we need to be able to keep moving the ball and improving in that area. We are getting better. We need to keep improving and moving the ball especially when the opponent tracks our post player. I feel like we are getting there. From there, forcing close outs.

"Defensively, what we have to do is don't allow easy fast break points, number one. Number two don’t allow easy post touches and starting to get the chemistry in the sense that we need to play like five on guarding the ball (but) not losing the individual responsibility. Be ready to help on their drives, to rotate and to help the helper. Maybe we need to rotate even multiple times. I believe these are the keys for us to have a great game and to keep improving.” – UA assistant coach Salvo Coppa, who scouted the Jayhawks

Sidelines

Bring it back to 1997

Despite having a not-so-great memory of Arizona, Kansas associate head coach Terry Nooner is excited to play in McKale Center.

Nooner played for the Kansas men’s team from 1997-2000, rising from a walk-on to team captain. The Jayhawks were ranked No. 1 during Nooner's freshman season. The Wildcats upset Kansas in the Sweet 16, part of their run to the national championship.

Nooner, who says he was "always a fan" of Lute Olson, has always wanted to play in McKale Center. Thursday, he'll coach there.

“Seeing games on TV, seeing the success and being able to see the great culture Adia (Barnes) has built and reviving the program, I think it's exciting opportunity,” Nooner said.

Above and beyond

Barnes started the "Go Beyond" program to reward players each week. The winners get to wear a gold jersey and select the restaurant for after-practice meals, among other things.

Barnes has added more awards for different players who set a gold standard. She now awards players directly after a game, adding props for photos.

“I think it’s cool to celebrate more people and doing it after the game is better, more fun,” Barnes said.

After the New Mexico game, six Wildcats were recognized. Jade Loville was the "bucket" for scoring 27 points; she posed for photos wearing fake gold chains and held a bucket. Esmery Martinez was the "glass cleaner" after finishing eight rebounds, and Shaina Pellington was "money" for scoring 19 points. Lauren Fields was the "Energizer bunny" and "clamps" for her defensive effort. Cate Reese was the communicator, and Helena Pueyo was both the "dime" (for putting up nine assists) and the "thief" (for stealing six passes). Pueyo posed with a big fake dime and wore a black knit cap, a black glove, black eye mask and had a bag over her shoulder.

Fun facts

Arizona: Pueyo is ranked 11th nationally with a 3.43 assist-to-turnover ratio. She has 24 assists and seven turnovers. … Arizona ranks seventh nationally in scoring margin (30.9 points) and fifth nationally in scoring average (88.1 points per game).

Kansas: Wyvette Mayberry’s dad, Lee, played for the NBA's Milwaukee Bucks and Vancouver Grizzlies. All four of her sisters play basketball. ... Coach Brandon Schneider coming off a Big 12 Coach of Year campaign, winning 21 games.

Numbers game

7 – Arizona is 7-0 for the fourth consecutive season.

56 – Shaina Pellington is shooting 56% from the field, her highest shooting percentage during her three years as a Wildcat. She is averaging a career-high 15.6 points per game.

9 – Helena Pueyo posted a career-high nine assists against New Mexico. Her previous high of eight came during a freshman-year loss to Cal.