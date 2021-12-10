Scouting report: No. 11 Arizona Wildcats vs. Illinois

Underwood brought the Illini to Tucson in November 2019, and the return game, pushed back a year by COVID concerns, is being played Saturday in Champaign.

That’s the way it should be, Underwood indicated.

“Our fans get to see us; our fans get to see a high-quality opponent in our building,” Underwood said Friday. “I think one of the travesties in college basketball is we don’t play home-and-homes, and our fans deserve the opportunity to see these games.

“It prepares you to go on the road in the Big Ten. I love the games. I think our players love them, and they’re great for our fans.”

They may be needed

Even with forward Kim Aiken out and guards Kerr Kriisa and Pelle Larsson suffering ankle sprains that briefly put them in the locker room, the Wildcats still essentially used only eight players on Wednesday in an easy win over Wyoming.

But coach Tommy Lloyd played freshman guard Shane Nowell and walk-on forward Jordan Mains for three minutes each, then stuck in freshman guard Adama Bal for a minute, and said afterward he could need their help more in the future.