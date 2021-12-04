Scouting report: No. 11 Arizona Wildcats vs. Oregon State Beavers

And as for OSU’s hometown, Lloyd said he had never visited Corvallis in his life before making the trip this weekend.

“You’re going to have to show me around,” he said.

Olson 'wasn't just about winning'

Among the collateral damage in the Arizona-Washington postponement Thursday was that the school was unable to host its scheduled in-season tribute to former UA coach Lute Olson, since it was the first scheduled Pac-12 home game to be played before McKale Center fans since the Hall of Fame coach died in August 2020.

The school planned to hold a moment of silence for Olson just before the national anthem is played at 6:25 p.m., and play a video tribute to him during halftime. Arizona will not host another Pac-12 game until Jan. 13 against Colorado.

Whenever it happens, Lloyd indicated he will be among those with high regard for Olson.

“What I've taken away from (hearing about Olson) was just the impact he had on the community and this is a guy I've never heard anybody say a bad word about,” Lloyd said. “He was beloved and wasn't just about winning. It was his relationships with people.