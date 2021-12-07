Scouting report: No. 11 Arizona Wildcats vs. Wyoming Cowboys

While Wyoming has played mostly teams from low-major conferences, the Cowboys have won three true road games, at Washington, Grand Canyon and Cal State Fullerton.

He said it: “They’re a very unique team. They try to control the game and they want to attack the weak link defensively. What makes them uncomfortable to play against is they are slow, they have a point guard post up and have shooters around him. There are not many teams who play like that.

“They are very comfortable in the half court. They don’t care about getting early points. They just want to walk the ball there and get it to the right spot with the right people and play out of that.

“(Ike) has had tremendous development. He’s a very efficient scorer on the block so we have to make it hard. He’s been terrific so far this season for them. We have good bigs of our own and it will be a great challenge for them.

“(Maldonado) is a point guard. He’ll post up and play pick and roll but he is really comfortable playing the block and, like all guards who play in the post (he’s a) very good passer so they get a lot of offense out of that. He’s one of the reasons they’re very unique in what they do.