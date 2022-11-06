Scouting report: No. 17 Arizona Wildcats vs. Nicholls Colonels

The Star's Bruce Pascoe breaks down the starting lineups, storylines and stats as the No. 17-ranked Arizona Wildcats host Nicholls in the season opener on Monday night.

Who: Nicholls (0-0) at No. 17 Arizona (0-0)

Where: McKale Center

When: 7:30 p.m.

TV: Pac-12 Networks

Radio: 1290-AM, 107.5-FM

Probable starters

ARIZONA

G Kerr Kriisa (6-3 sophomore)

G Pelle Larsson (6-5 junior)

F Cedric Henderson (6-6 senior)

F Azuolas Tubelis (6-11 sophomore)

C Oumar Ballo (7-0 junior)

NICHOLLS

G Micah Thomas (6-0 junior)

G Pierce Spencer (6-3 junior)

F Caleb Huffman (6-4 senior)

F Latrell Jones (6-5 senior)

C Manny Littles (6-7 senior)

How they match up

The series: Arizona has only faced Nicholls once before, when the defending national champion Wildcats beat the Colonels 99-60 at Sacramento in the first round of the 1998 NCAA Tournament. Nicholls was known then as Nicholls State, still its official school name, though it has since used “Nicholls” to refer to its sports teams.

Series agreement: Nicholls is making a one-time appearance at McKale Center after becoming a late replacement for NAU as the Wildcats’ season-opening opponent this season.

Nicholls overview: Two-time champions of the Southland Conference, Nicholls has become a low-major power under fifth-year coach Austin Claunch. They went 11-3 in league play last season despite returning just three players in 2021-22. The Colonels are fast-paced and aggressive defensively, ranking 22nd in scoring last season with an average of 78.5 points, though they gave up an average of 71.3 points. Defensively, they turned the ball over on 20.9% of Southland Conference opponents’ possessions last season, the top defensive turnover mark in the conference, blocking 10.0% of conference opponents’ shots and stealing the ball on 11.5% of opponents’ possessions.

Offensively, the Colonels shot only 32.1% from 3-point range last season but 54.5% from two-point range. While they have to replace Ty Gordon, the Southland Conference Player of the Year, they return first-team preseason pick Latrell Jones, a versatile forward, and second-team pick Manny Littles, an experienced big man. Overall, Nicholls is expected to be more offensively balanced this season.

He said it

“They’re definitely fast-paced. They deny, they extend, they get out and trap, they press. They’re gonna try to create turnovers defensively and try to create offensive transition through their defense. They’re out in denial. They’re not giving up reversal catches. They’re going to run through passing lanes. Just imagine Azuolas Tubelis — you know how ’Zu likes to get out there and get those steals at the top? Their whole team does that. And offensively they have guys who have the ability to put points on the board. Latrell Jones, there’s a reason why he’s first team preseason all-conference. Some people think he’s the best player in the conference.” — UA associate head coach Jack Murphy, who scouted the Colonels.

Key players

NICHOLLS — Latrell Jones

After averaging 18.2 points over the last 10 games last season, Jones became a first-team all-Southland preseason pick. He’s an effective, versatile defender and slasher who can also get hot from beyond the 3-point line. He shot 60.7% from two-point range and 31.7% on 3s last season.

ARIZONA — Kerr Kriisa

How far will the Wildcats go in 2022-23? It might have a lot to do with how effective their demonstrative junior point guard will be. After a valuable summer leading the Estonian national team in FIBA play, Kriisa had a rough shooting postseason but has still brought playmaking, leadership and fearlessness to the Wildcats.

Sidelines

Up-transfer

After three seasons at low-major Campbell, and a year before that in junior college, Arizona forward Cedric Henderson will step on the stage as a high-major player for the first time in his 22 years.

Also, he’ll be starting, replacing fellow grad transfer Courtney Ramey in the starting lineup because of Ramey’s three-game NCAA suspension.

“We’re gonna find out” how Henderson adjusts, UA coach Tommy Lloyd said. “As you get into games, that will be the best indicator but all in all, I’ve been really happy with Cedric, been really happy with the progress he’s made. We’re lucky to have him.”

Jump right in

While Henderson will be making his debut for a high-major team, the Wildcats’ freshmen big men Henri Veesaar and Dylan Anderson will have to start their college careers against a team that could keep them on the move.

“I was just talking to Murph and this is a heck of a game for freshmen,” Lloyd said Sunday, referring to his associate head coach. “You’re stepping into a team that’s going to be a high pressure, ball-pressure denial type thing, which traditionally creates a lot of problems for an offense and can lead to a lot of turnovers.

“So we’ll have to see how they handle it. Hopefully they handle it well and, probably how they handle it, will depend on how much they play.”

But after the Wildcats beat Western Oregon in an exhibition on Nov. 1, Henderson said the Wildcats’ freshmen showed signs of growth already.

"I think they were excited. I think they did fine,” Henderson said. “Once they calmed down, they kind of figured it out. And then they showed in the second half that they realize they are good players. Just take your time, breathe.”

Hi-Jacked

NAU has been scheduled to face Arizona, usually for the season opener, every season at McKale Center through at least 2030-31. But that contract was interrupted this season when blood ties got in the way: Liam Lloyd, the son of UA coach Tommy Lloyd, announced a transfer from Grand Canyon to NAU in March.

That meant dad would have to coach against son, so Nicholls was swapped out for NAU a month after Liam’s transfer was announced.

Numbers game

15

Consecutive regular-season openers won by Arizona, since a Nov. 12, 2006 loss at Virginia.

19

Straight home games won by Arizona, the third-longest active streak behind Gonzaga (67) and Texas Tech (21).

32