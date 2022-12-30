Scouting Report: No. 18 Arizona Wildcats at Cal Bears

Who: No. 18 Arizona (11-1, 1-0 Pac-12) vs. Cal (9-3, 0-1 Pac-12)

Where: Haas Pavilion

When: 8 p.m. Saturday

TV: Pac-12 Networks

Radio: 1400-AM

Probable starters

ARIZONA

G Shaina Pellington (5-8 senior)

G/F Jade Loville (5-11 senior)

F Esmery Martinez (6-2 senior)

F Lauren Fields (5-9 senior)

F Cate Reese (6-2 senior)

CAL

G Kemery Martin (6-0 sophomore)

G Jayda Curry (5-6 sophomore)

F Peanut Tuitele (6-1 senior)

F Evelien Lutje Schipholt (6-2 senior)

G Leilani McIntosh (5-5 senior)

Key players

Cal — Jayda Curry

Jayda Curry is the first name you think of when you think of Cal. Last season she was the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year. She did everything for the Bears. This season, having more talent like Kemery Martin around her has helped her develop into a more efficient player. She isn’t carrying the full scoring load and is able to play fewer minutes. Her numbers show it. Curry is shooting at a 41% clip and is distributing the ball more — 3.4 assists per game compared to 2.8 last season — all in 31 minutes, four fewer than a season ago.

Arizona — Jade Loville

Loville is averaging 14.5 points over the last seven games. If last season is any indication, the start of conference play means she’s ready to kick everything up a notch. She led all Pac-12 players scoring 18.6 points per game during league games at ASU last year.

While focusing on having a more consistent shot, Loville is also looking at increasing her rebounds and assists. Against ASU on Thursday she dished four assists. On defense she stuck to her assignment and had even more intensity on that side of the court. She even flew in for a key defensive rebound.

Matchup history

UA is 34-38 against Cal. The Wildcats are on a three-game winning streak dating back to March of 2020 at the Pac-12 Tournament. In that one, Cate Reese scored 30 points (13 of 15 from the field) to lead her team to an 86-73 win. It was payback for a one-point loss just days before — that ended the Wildcats' regular season on a sour note. Especially after UA had upset No. 4-ranked Stanford 73-72 in overtime less than 48 hours before.

Cal has the longest winning streak in series history at 17 from 2006-15. Arizona’s largest streak stands at 15 from 1996-2005.

He said it

"I think Cal is much better than last year. They have three guards that can all shoot threes and they are big and athletic inside. So it's going to be a difficult game. We also play on the road and there are no easy games in the Pac-12. We need to box out much better. It's the first thing we need to do. We cannot allow any easy transition points and then we have to take care of better care of the three point line. Against Arizona State, we didn't do a good job guarding the three.

Offensively, we have to keep doing what we're doing. We're doing a very good job on offense. A much better job sharing the ball against ASU. We had more than 20 assists and this is our objective to have more than 20 assists per game and limit our turnovers. We have to keep growing and keep moving the ball. ... We need to make corrections on the mistakes, including playing tougher even when we think that the game is over because the game is never over. Our mentality is not disrespecting your opponent, but if we are up by 20 and we can win by 30, I think we need to push on the pedal." — UA assistant coach Salvo Coppa, who scouted Cal

Sidelines

Once a Wildcat, always a Wildcat

Former UA standout Dominique McBryde, who now plays professional basketball overseas — most recently in New Zealand — posted a special note on Instagram on Wednesday:

“Last Christmas I gifted my friend Madison my Arizona practice jersey. This year for Christmas, Madison gifted me a signed, one-of-a-kind shirt of her team, the Tucson Dawgs. I cannot thank Madison and her family enough for making Christmas special the last two years, and I am forever grateful for these moments, the support, and the connection I have with the Tucson Community. Bear Down and Go Dawgs!”

McBryde added a photo of Madison opening her UA jersey and one of herself wearing the Tucson Dawgs tee.

Pac-12 expands coverage

This season the Pac-12 Networks has not only added to the number of women's basketball games it is showing — now 132 — there will be more analysis around the sport.

This includes a special Women’s Basketball Postgame show starting Monday, Jan. 9, that will take a deep look at what’s going on in the league. Ashley Adamson will head up this show that will include Monique Billings, Jordan Ligons Robinson, Mary Murphy, Angela Taylor, Charli Turner Thorne and Elise Woodward.

Fun Facts

Arizona: Esmery Martinez (10) and Loville (16) made ESPN’s Top Transfer rankings list earlier in the week … Before the ASU game, coach Adia Barnes gave Martinez a basketball to commemorate her scoring her 1,000th career point

Cal: Peanut Tuitele is double-jointed … Michelle Onyiah builds go-karts.

Numbers game

6 — Thursday night’s attendance of 9,495 landed in sixth place all-time for largest crowds at McKale Center. The Barnes-coached teams now own nine out of the Top 10 crowds in UA history.

9 — Loville is tied for ninth in the nation in 3-point percentage (50%) with Endyia Rogers (Oregon) and Genesis Bryant (Illinois).