Probable starters

ARIZONA G Shaina Pellington (5-8 senior)

G/F Jade Loville (5-11 senior)

F Esmery Martinez (6-2 senior)

F Lauren Fields (5-9 senior)

F Cate Reese (6-2 senior)

UTAH

G Kennady McQueen (5-10 soph.)

G Gianna Kneepkens (5-11 soph.)

G Issy Palmer (5-9 junior)

F Jenna Johnson (6-2 sophomore)

F Alissa Pili (6-2 senior)

History of matchup

The Wildcats are 10-21 against the Utes. UA coach Adia Barnes is 5-4 while at the helm of the program. Last time out, Alissa Pili hit two free throws with 0.3 seconds left to overtake the Wildcats, 80-79, in Salt Lake City.

Arizona almost pulled the upset when freshman Paris Clark came off the bench and went on a mini-run, making back-to-back baskets to give the Wildcats a 79-78 lead.

With 1.6 seconds left, Utah was able to inbound the ball on a lob to Pili, who was underneath the basket. She made a move, missed and was fouled by Esmery Martinez.

Cate Reese led all Wildcats with 25 points and 10 rebounds. Utah had lost five straight to Arizona.

Key players

UTAH — Alissa Pili

Pili has developed into one of the best players in the nation. And she’s being recognized for it on lists for multiple awards for national player of the year (Ann Meyers Drysdale and John R. Wooden), plus the Katrina McClain Award for top power forward. A two-time Pac-12 Player of the Week honoree — the most recent was two weeks ago for averaging 26.5 points per game against the Oregon schools — Pili leads the league in points per game (20.5) and field goal percentage (61%). Pili scored 27 points (11 of 16 from the field) the last time these two teams met.

ARIZONA — Jade Loville

Loville is ready for another big game. After scoring only four points last weekend — and not starting against Cal — — Loville put in extra time in the gym this week. She has worked with UA assistant coach Salvo Coppa on counters moves as at this point in the season everyone knows “where I’m going to be,” Loville said.

“Now I’m adjusting to how I’m being guarded,” she continued. “I’m starting to feel more confident in not just looking to take the shot but looking for those counters, getting downhill (and) using my body.”

The fifth-year senior also has a little history of playing well against the Utes. Last season she put up 20 points, going 7 of 19 from the field and 5 of 5 from the line. Last month she scored 17 points, going 7 of 14 from the field and hitting 3 of 6 3-pointers.

She said it

“I don’t expect anything different because they’re successful with what they do. Really, really good offensively. I think pretty good defensively compared to how they were in the past. The way they move, the way they push the ball, the way they press a little bit more aggressive than before.

“But they’re like a machine on offense. They share the ball really well. They look really unselfish. Pili is playing at a high level. I think Coach (Lynne) Roberts has done a good job with all these new players, and she’s found a way to get them to play well and play together. They go for open shots. They don’t take bad, contested shots. Pili was very hard for us to guard last game. We have to do a better job of doing work early against her.

“I think besides that we played a really good offensive game. We made some mistakes defensively, but I felt like we moved the ball, shared the ball, and that was after a tough loss to Colorado. We played well. I think we’ll play a little bit better now offensively at home, and defensively.”

— Arizona coach Adia Barnes

Sidelines

Sharing Wildcat love: On Valentine’s Day, the Wildcats went to Banner Children’s Hospital to drop off cards that were placed on dinner plates that evening.

“I wish we could have seen their reactions to them,” Loville said. “While we’re over here playing basketball, (and) kids are playing basketball in the playgrounds, there are kids in the hospital that are really fighting for their lives. You have to see it from that perspective, and it really makes you not take every day for granted. It’s a blessing to be able to do that for them, and I hope it put a smile on their faces.”

Another banner: Kirsten Smith Cambron is being added to the women’s basketball Ring of Honor Friday night. Smith Cambron played at UA from 1982-86 and was the Wildcats’ first 1,000-point scorer — before 3-pointers were introduced to college basketball.

She joins Barnes, Aari McDonald, Shawntinice Polk, Davellyn Whyte, Ify Ibekwe and Dee Dee Wheeler as the newest member of the club.

Two others are joining the men’s basketball Ring of Honor this weekend: Josh Green (Dallas Mavericks) and freshman Maya Nnaji’s brother, Zeke (Denver Nuggets)..

Fun facts

Arizona: The first 1,000 fans at Friday night’s game will receive a bobblehead of either Shaina Pellington or Loville … Class of 2023ers Breya Cunningham and Jada Williams are playing on the first women’s basketball team for the Nike Hoops Summit on April 8 in Portland. A women’s team was added on the 25th anniversary of the men’s event.

Utah: Sophomore forward Kelsey Rees’ dad, Paul, was a four-time NBL champion, also playing for the Australian National Team, and her mom, Nicole, was a member of Australia’s WNBL from 1990-97. … Roberts made the Naismith late-season watch list for coach of the year.

Numbers game

4 — This is the highest ranking in program history for Utah.

1 — Arizona’s Madi Conner is the co-leader in the nation with a 96.7 free throw percentage. She’s hit 40 of 41 attempts and hasn’t missed in Pac-12 play.

2 – Ibekwe leads all Wildcats in two categories with 1,194 rebounds and 55 double-doubles. Reese is second in all-time rebounds with 930, and Polk is second in double-doubles with 46.