Scouting report: No. 2 Arizona Wildcats vs. Cal Golden Bears

“They’re a very solid team, they like to control the pace and they don’t beat themselves. They have a lot of experienced guys, three fifth-year guys and that’s not normally the case when you play teams that have struggled but they’ve had a lot of COVID, injuries and all that.

“They have some really good players who can get going like Shepherd and Celestine. The best way to describe Shepherd is he’s a scorer. He’s a streaky shooter, he had games like Stanford where he made four (of seven) 3s. He attacks the rim, he can get fouled, he attacks in transition. The biggest thing with him is we gotta make him work for everything and I thought when we played them at their place we did (Shepherd scored 21 points but was 7 for 19 from the field). You can’t forget about everybody else while you do that, but he certainly is going to be focus of our attention because he's a really good player.” — UA assistant coach Riccardo Fois, who scouted the Bears