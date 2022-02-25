Scouting report: No. 2 Arizona Wildcats vs. Colorado Buffaloes

While the Buffaloes’ defense has not been living up to its standards, especially without Parquet, CU has partly made up for it by getting to the line and 3-point shooting. In Pac-12 games, Colorado is first in 3-point percentage (37.9) and second in free-throw percentages (77.0) , and the Buffs know how to get to the line — they take the highest percentage of free throws relative to field goals attempted (35.1%) of anybody in the Pac-12 during league games.

He said it: “ASU did a good job of pressing them and turning them over (14 times). ASU had nine steals and a lot of them were live-ball turnovers. They rely on making free throws and 3s and if they’re not making them it’s tough.

"Walker has been playing well and Battey’s the leading 3-point percentage shooter in the Pac-12 (50.8%) and fourth in the country.

"It’s hurt them that Lovering is out. They’re now having to play da Silva and O’Brien (at center). They only play eight guys and they get thin pretty quickly. Parquet was their best perimeter defender and not having him really affects their depth.