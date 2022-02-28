Scouting report: No. 2 Arizona Wildcats vs. No. 16 USC Trojans

Not only is Mathurin coming off a scoreless second half at Colorado, where he was 1 for 5 from two-point range, but he’ll be facing a long and athletic team that bothered him on Feb. 5 at McKale. Mathurin had just eight points on 4-for-10 shooting against USC at McKale on Feb. 5, the only time in Pac-12 play this season that he hasn’t scored in double figures.

SIDELINES

Home-bed advantage

While UA was able to squeeze in one of its three makeup games without much trouble, making an I-10 day trip to win at ASU on Feb. 7, the Wildcats suffered a 16-point loss at UCLA on Jan. 25 in what was the third game of a road trip through California.

So this time, with yet another road makeup game on Tuesday at USC to follow their swing through Utah and Colorado, the Wildcats at least headed home for two nights in between. They returned home about midnight after losing at Colorado on Saturday, giving them until Monday afternoon at home before leaving for Los Angeles.

“That'll definitely help,” UA guard Justin Kier said after the Colorado game. “We get days of rest (at home). But even if we had to go straight to ’SC, we would have to prepare and do what we do.”