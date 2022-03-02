Scouting report: No. 2 Arizona Wildcats vs. Stanford Cardinal

“Don’t gotta say too much youngin,” Terry posted in reply to Stromer’s Instagram post. “We champs ova here.”

Not in the Card

Losing six of nine games in February ensured Stanford will miss its ninth straight NCAA Tournament this season — barring an unexpected romp through the Pac-12 Tournament next week — though the Cardinal might have had an argument in 2019-20 with a 20-12 record before that season’s event was canceled.

And on Saturday, even probable Pac-12 freshman of the year Harrison Ingram couldn’t save the Cardinal. The team’s leading scorer, Ingram was just 2 for 10 from the field while Stanford Stanford shot just 23.5% overall.

Despite having won six Pac-12 Freshman of the Week awards this season, Ingram is now averaging just 4.3 points over his past three games.