Scouting Report: No. 2 Arizona Wildcats vs. Utah Utes

He said it: “Their record is really not reflecting who they are. They had all these injuries and were trying to find the right personnel. I think the last couple of weeks they've been coming along. Obviously, they didn't have the toughest schedule, but when you when you look at their home games, they were winning against UCLA with four minutes left, they fought Oregon until the end. So it's always a team that when its playing at home, it's very comfortable.

“They're a solid group. Maybe they don't have the talent that some other teams have but they are very solid. They don't go outside of their box. They do what they're good at. And sometimes those teams are harder to play against because they won't beat themselves. They will make the right plays, they will move the ball.

"I think they found a comfort zone with Carlson being back. That’s a big deal for them. Anthony has been as good as any wing in the conference. He's a great offensive rebounder They have shooters with Madsen and Stefanovich, they have a guy like (Both) Gach from the bench who can light it up quickly against anyone. I think now they have probably better role definition than when we first played.